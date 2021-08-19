Bollywood and controversies go back a long way. We keep on hearing news stories of affairs, fights and what not. This one is about and . They accused each other over a man. Aishwarya even gave a full interview to Showtime magazine to clear her stance. Also Read - BTS: These 5 edited videos of band members grooving to Bollywood songs will make you want to get up and dance

Back in 1994, there were speculations about model Rajeev Mulchandani dumping Aishwarya for Manisha. 5 years later, Aishwarya said that in the beginning of '94, a leading magazine came out with the scoop that Rajeev had dumped her for Manisha. "I called up Rajeev the moment I came to know about this asking what all the crap was about. Rajeev was a very good friend of mine nothing beyond that. I told him I didn't want to get roped into their love story. After two months, they weren't seeing each other. Manisha was seeing a different guy every second month," she stated.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajeev Mulchandani

She went on to say that in '95 she saw Bombay in Tamil and thought it was brilliant. She said that she had reached Mumbai (then Bombay) on 1st April, and coincidentally, Rajeev called her. "I was exclaiming to him about how excellent Manisha was in the film and that I was planning to send her a bouquet to congratulate her. At that, he laughed at me and asked me whether or not I had been reading the papers. He informed me that Manisha claimed that she'd discovered some love letters that Rajeev had written to me."

She said that it came as a rude shock to her. She had explained, “I mean, if there was any kind of authenticity to this article, why didn’t this piece of info come out in July ’94?” She said that if that was the reason for her split with Rajeev in a couple of months, then why was she brooding on it for nine whole months before coming out in the open.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan further revealed that the whole Manisha Koirala episode affected her terribly and she cried for days. She added that the media had played it up so much that if somebody took her name, Manisha’s name came to mind instantly and vice-versa. “Today, it’s four years after that incident, but she still keeps bringing that topic up. It naturally means that all this is stemming from something else and not merely a lost relationship,” Aishwarya had said.

Well, that seems to be thing of the past. Aishwarya is happily married to now.