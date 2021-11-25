has had many tiffs with people in the industry. While he has patched up his equation with a lot of them, there are a few with whom is not in good terms with. According to reports, is one actor who is still not in friends with Salman. It is believed that they had a fight on one of their dance tours and their equation has never been good after that. Also Read - 3 in 1: From Saif Ali Khan to Hrithik Roshan – 10 actors who played triple roles like a pro

Now, this story also involves . In an interview with India TV, Salman Khan had said that a long time ago, John had removed Katrina from a film called Saaya. He said that Katrina also had her chance to remove John. "I remember the visual of Katrina that she was doing the film for which she was replaced by later and Katrina was crying 'My whole career is destroyed'. Teen din tak woh jhelna pada (I had to bear it for three days)." Salman said that he felt she was unnecessarily crying as she would be one of the biggest stars. "I said, 'You'll be laughing at this a few years down'."

It is believed that John had refused to work with Katrina as she could not speak Hindi properly.

Salmad added that Katrina wanted to remove John years later when she got the chance. Salam had explained to her John could be replaced anytime but it was not the right thing to do. The actor added that she understood that and worked with John. “The film became a big hit. Mere aur Katrina dono k badappan k wajahse John Abraham ko badi hit mili hai (Because of the nobility of both of us John Abraham got a big hit)," he had stated.

Salman and John were recently seen together on Bigg Boss 15 when John was present to promote Satyameva Jayate 2.