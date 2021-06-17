Throwback Thursday: When Shah Rukh Khan advised Aamir Khan fans to ‘find an icon you can look up to’

, and have been ruling the industry for almost 3 decades. But their relationships have been through many ups and downs. Also Read - Is Aamir Khan playing Viswanathan Anand in the biopic of the five-time World Chess Champion? The actor spills the beans

In 2004, Shah Rukh and were part of the first-ever episode of Koffee With Karan. In the rapid-fire round, one of the questions Karan asked was what would Shah Rukh tell Aamir’s fans. Shah Rukh had replied, “Guys, you got to find an icon that you can look up to.” Both Kajol and Karan started laughing but they didn’t ask SRK why he said so. Similarly, when he was asked what he would tell the fans of Salman Khan, the actor replied, “God bless you.” Also Read - 20 Years of Lagaan: Aamir Khan expresses gratitude to fans for their support with a Laal Singh Chaddha touch – watch video

That was not all. In 2008, there were reports of a rift between SRK and Aamir. That was also a time when Aamir Khan used to blog regularly. The actor has once written on his blog that Shahrukh was licking his feet. He had written, "I'm sitting under a tree, on the edge of a valley, approximately 5000 feet above sea level... Ammi, Ira and Junaid are by my side and we are in the middle of one of our favourite board games. Shahrukh is licking my feet and I am feeding him biscuits every now and then. What more can I ask for?" Also Read - 20 Years Of Lagaan: Aamir Khan opens up on the sports drama failing to bag the Oscars

Aamir had also reacted to SRK's statement in which King Khan called himself the "biggest brand". Aamir had said, "If an artist is really No. 1, he will never call himself that. Only those who are not No. 1 feel the need to proclaim their top status. Has or ever called themselves No. 1?"

Well, the actors are in good terms currently. There is a strong buzz that SRK will be seen doing a cameo in Aamir starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. It seems they have let bygones be bygones at least for now.