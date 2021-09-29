and have been a part of many films like , Daulat Ki Jung, Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke and many others. They had great chemistry on-screen. But there was a time they had a fight and didn’t speak for 7 years. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha, Tiger 3, Heropanti 2, Bachchan Pandey and more: Which of these 2022 releases are you most excited about? Vote now

During a past media interaction Aamir had revealed that during the shoot of Ishq, they had fought over a small issue. "It was a petty one, but I think I was a little egoistic then. So I decided I will not speak to her again," he had said. He went on to say that even on sets, he would keep a distance from her. He said that he didn't know why he behaved that way.

The actor continued, "Even when she would come and sit beside me, I would walk out. I would go and sit at least 50 feet away from her (laughs). I never greeted her or bid her goodbyes. Only during the scene, if we were required to speak, I would talk to her. But it was only professional."

The actor went on to say that they patched up after his divorce from Reena Dutta in 2002. He said that they didn’t speak for six-seven years. He also revealed that when she got to know about his divorce with Reena, she called him up and asked to meet. “Juhi had been close to both Reena and me, and she wanted to sort our differences. Juhi somewhere knew I might not pick up her call, but still she called me. That touched me and I knew the friendship hadn’t been affected a bit between us. We might not have been on talking terms but had continued to care for each other," he had added.

Well, we are glad that things became better between them.