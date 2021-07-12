Throwback: When Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan almost died as they were just six feet away from a blast

There are some incidents that stay with you for life. This is probably the one for and . Also Read - Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut flaunts her well-toned body with THIS hot pic; proves she is all set to get back in action

Let's take you back to 2004, when there was a Temptation tour. Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, , Saif Ali Khan, , and many other Bollywood stars were part of it.

The tour happened in North America, the UK, Europe, and many other countries. It was mainly done with the intention to promote Indian cinema around the world. In Sri Lanka, despite the Buddhist monks unhappy that the show coincided with the anniversary of the death of a popular monk, they went ahead with it.

While the concert was on, there was a bomb blast in the stands which brought the concert to an abrupt end. During a conversation with Rediff.com later, the actress said, “Shah Rukh and I were dancing on stage for the last song of our show, Le ja le ja (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) and the mood was very upbeat. Suddenly, I heard a deafening noise. At first, I thought it was a smoke bomb. Then I realised that the noise was too loud to be a smoke bomb. As per the dance sequence, I had to go backstage to change my outfit. But before I did, I saw bodies lying on the ground.”

She added that there was chaos, and the police were trying to pacify the crowd. She said that she was still not sure whether it was a real bomb or a smoke bomb. When she went backstage, Shah Rukh, Preity, Celina, Zayed and Saif were talking about the blast. “Before I knew what to do next, I was ushered into a car with them and was heading for Colombo airport.”

She went on to add, “It is only now that I realise that Shah Rukh and I were only six feet away from where the blast occurred. Had we been nearer, it could have been catastrophic.” Priyanka said that they had no clue that this event could turn into a tragedy when they had arrived in Colombo. “I have never looked at death so closely in real life. The incident shook me up. It made me sick and I was in bed the whole day after reaching Mumbai. I pray for those who lost their dear ones in the blast,” stated Priyanka.