's life has been full of controversies and that has to do with the way the actor's personality is. If you have seen the film Sanju, you would know what we are talking about. In the film, it was stated that the actor had dated 308 ladies and he has been married thrice. However, many things were left out and one of them was his relationship with .

Their 'affair' was one of the hottest topics in the 90s. There were reports stating that they fell in love while shooting for in 1991. In Yasser Usman's book 'Sanjay Dutt: The Crazy Untold Story of Bollywood's Bad Boy', a director who had worked with the actor had said, "He was always following Madhuri around and whispering I love you." In an interview, Madhuri had said that Sanjay is the "only guy who makes me laugh all the time", which sparked the ongoing rumours.

However, Madhuri had denied that they were in a relationship. When the actor was asked about it, in an interview with Movie Magazine, he had said that he didn't get affected by her statement. "I have been her colleague and I have done a lot of films with her. See, I need to establish a proper rapport with all my co-stars, it may be Madhuri or . For instance, during the first few days of Gumraah I wasn't comfortable because you know how Sridevi is. She is aloof and I had to get talking to her. So what Madhuri said didn't bother me that much, in fact it didn't bother me at all," the actor had said.

When quizzed further if he implied he had nothing to do with her, the actor quipped a 'yes' and quickly added, "I wish I had a scene going on with Madhuri. But I don't!” He had also said that he used to get friendly with each of his co-stars. “If you see me with , you will feel I am having an affair with her too," he had said.

Sanjay also said that he had to apologise to Madhuri when reports of their ‘affair’ broke out. He had said, "This story broke out around the time of Saajan. In fact when the story broke out in the press, she was shooting for Khel in Kenya. So, when we had a schedule of Saajan after that, I went up and said sorry to her. Because she was under public scrutiny for no fault of hers. She took it well."

According to reports, Sanjay and Madhuri even planned to get married. However, when Sanjay was arrested in the TADA case in 1993, it led to their break-up.