Throwback: When Sanjay Dutt spoke about how a jail mate's advice about ‘having no hope’ turned it around for him – watch video

The actor also spoke about how much money he used to make in jail. 'I used to make paper bags in jail. For one bag, I used to get 20 paise. I used to make 50-100 bags in a day. I made about 500 rupees during my entire jail period,' said Sanjay Dutt.