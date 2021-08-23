There is a lot of buzz around being a part of Tiger 3. According to reports, he will be seen playing the lead antagonist in the action film which also stars and . But now, the actor has said that he has officially not said anything about being a part of the film. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor was asked about his opening scene in the film apparently costing Rs. 10 crore. He said, “I've never come forward and said I am doing all those things. I’ve been telling everyone that I’m not doing that film. I don’t know why people are assuming things.” The actor added that he has not given a single quote about doing the film. Also Read - Before Chehre, here are the Top 7 thriller films starring Emraan Hashmi to watch today on OTT platform

He was also about why people will love him as an antagonist against Salman Khan. To which, he said, "If I am doing the film, people will love me as I am a good actor."

At a past event, the actor was asked about the film. He said, "I don't know. Am I a part of it? I'm hearing this news of me doing the film from the media. The talks are on. Ask Tiger (Salman Khan) if I'm doing the film or not."

But the actor has expressed his desire to work with Salman. In a past interview to PTI, the actor has said, "I would love to work in the Tiger franchise. I would love to work with Salman. It has always been a dream and hopefully it will come true," the actor had said.

Well, we feel it’s just a ploy to keep everything under the wraps. What do you think? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.