This is great news for all Tiger 3 fans. According to reports, Salman Khan Katrina Kaif are heading to Russia on August 18 to shoot the international leg of the spy thriller Tiger 3, which was put on hold due to the pandemic. The 45-day gruelling schedule is filled with action sequences, and will see Salman and Katrina shoot in at least 5 international destinations including Austria and Turkey. Also Read - Before Farhan Akhtar's Toofan; here are the Top 5 sports films to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more

It is believed that given the pandemic, YRF head honcho is flying the cast and crew via a jumbo charter. "YRF is chartering everyone including Salman, Katrina, director , the entire cast and crew for this intense international leg that will see the team pull off some spectacular shooting schedules! Team Tiger takes off on August 18, 2021!" said a source. Also Read - 5 Years Of Sultan: Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma to come back as Sultan and Aarfa in possible spin offs? Director Ali Abbas Zafar spills the beans

The source added, "The direction team under Maneesh has prepped for months for this schedule and Aditya Chopra is clear that the shoot needs to happen smoothly." Also Read - Vijay Sethupathi-Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas to go on floors in May; will be shot in THESE cities

According to the source, Salman and Katrina will land in Russia first and then head to multiple shooting destinations like Turkey and Austria.

"Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma didn't want to compromise on the scale of the film despite the pandemic and they have planned 'Tiger 3' to be a visually spectacular theatrical experience. Thus, this schedule will add a lot to the film's visual extravaganza and some never-seen-before action sequences will be filmed," the source concluded.

Tiger 3 is the third part of the spy thriller franchise starring Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif. While nothing is official yet, there are reports stating that even is part of the film. The first instalment Ek Tha Tiger directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second released in 2017 and was directed by .

Are you excited for the third part? Tweet to us @bolllywood_life and let us know.

(With inputs from IANS)