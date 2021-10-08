Tiger Shroff always manages to surprise his fans with some skill or other. The actor sometimes blows off everyone with his dance moves, the next time he has got everyone's attention with his top class workout and so on. This time however the actor's dedication and skill are at the centre of attention as he wraps up Heropanti 2 shoot abroad in a record speed. Also Read - Prabhas, Yash, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR – South superstars all set to revive the box office with their Pan India biggies

As per a source close to Tiger Shroff, "The way he works is impressive. He has completed the shoot for Heropanti 2 and is already back in India. The International shoot schedule lasted for 2 months barely. This is an action film and there is a lot to do and Tiger is this very dedicated actor who sees the challenge, accepts it and then goes and achieves it. It might be a personal record for him to have wrapped an abroad shoot schedule of an action film this quickly."

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 also stars Tara Sutaria and is slated to release on April 29, 2022. The film was earlier slated to release on May 6 which would have made it clash with and starrer MCU movie Thor: Love and Thunder. Tiger took to Twitter recently and wrote, "Happy to announce that I share with you that our film #Heropanti2 will be releasing in theatres near you on Eid 2022! Agli Eid bitayenge aapke saath."

The film's new date means that it will now be clashing with ’s directorial Mayday. Apart from Ajay, the film also stars and .

Meanwhile, apart from Heropanti 2, Tiger will also be seen in Baaghi 4 and Ganapath.