Tiger Shroff's reaction to Ram Gopal Varma's 'bikini babe' comment deserves your attention

's son Tiger Shroff marked his entry into Bollywood Heropanti. Since then, he has been entertaining all with his martial arts acts and kickass dancing skills. He is one of the favourites of the director when it comes to action sequences. However, the actor has been a victim on online trolling as well. In a conversation with on his talk show Pinch, the actor spoke about the trolling that he has face. He also reacted to 's comment calling him a bikini ago.

A long time ago, RGV had tweeted stating that Tiger Shroff can never be if he poses like a 'bikini babe'. He even mentioned about Jackie Shroff and drew comparisons stating that he should learn machoism from his father. Reacting to this, Tiger Shroff said, "No one can match up to Bhidu, except Bhaijaan (Salman Khan). Tough to match up to Bruce Lee also, so sir, I think you're absolutely right."

@iTIGERSHROFF U are great at martial arts but if BRUCE LEE ever posed like a bikini babe like u he wouldn't hav bcm BRUCE LEE..Please think pic.twitter.com/4Y8jvOP77T — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 2, 2017

The actor also spoke about being trolled even before he stepped into Bollywood. "Before the release also, I used to be trolled a lot for my looks. People used to say, 'is he a hero or a heroine? He doesn't look like Jackie dada's son at all.' It was a deliberate move to play to my strengths," he said. Tiger Shroff, however, made an impactful statement too saying he is what he is today because of the audience and as long as he rules the hearts of his fans, nothing else matters. He said, "If you're being trolled or bullied, it's only because you've made an impact. Whatever I am today, it's because of the audiences... As long I'm number one in your heart, that's what matters to me."

On the work front, Tiger Shroff has many films in the kitty. He has films like Ganpath, Rambo, Baaghi 3 and others in the pipeline.