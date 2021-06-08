Trending Entertainment News Today – Indian Idol 12: Eliminated contestant Anjali Gaikwad reacts to furious fans' demand for Shanmukhapriya's ouster; After Sidharth Shukla, fans want Shehnaaz Gill to enter Bigg Boss as Toofani Senior

It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. , , Indian Idol 12, Anjali Gaikwad, Shanmukhapriya, Arti Singh, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, BTS, and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Anjali Gaikwad gives her take on Aditya Narayan's handling of controversies around the show [EXCLUSIVE]

Indian Idol 12: Eliminated contestant Anjali Gaikwad reacts to furious fans' demand for Shanmukhapriya's ouster from the show [Exclusive]

Indian Idol 12 has been in the news for all wrong reasons. So many controversies took place but the talented contestants leave everyone surprised with their performance. The contestants have a massive fan following and each of them have made a special place in our hearts. This week we saw the elimination of Anjali Gaikwad who is known for her classical singing. Her elimination came as a bad news for many of her fans. They were heartbroken as many of them felt that Shanmukhapriya deserves to go as they do not like her constant improvisations. They have a complaint that she is yodeling in all the songs irrespective of whether it is needed or not. Now, Anjali Gaikwad has finally reacted to fans demanding for Shanmukhapriya's ouster from the show. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal's UNSEEN throwback pictures will leave you surprised

Indian Idol 12: Eliminated contestant Anjali Gaikwad reacts to furious fans' demand for Shanmukhapriya's ouster from the show [Exclusive]

Sushant Singh Rajput was addicted to drugs even before he met her, claims Rhea Chakraborty in chargesheet

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. Post his demise, his family filed a case of abetment to suicide and more against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Ever since then, the Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the case. As a drug angle emerged in the case, the Narcotics Control Bureau also stepped in to investigate. It was in March that NCB filed a chargesheet in this case. Reportedly, Rhea has made some serious allegations against Sushant and his family in front of NCB.

Sushant Singh Rajput was addicted to drugs even before he met her, claims Rhea Chakraborty in chargesheet

Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh requests people to be sensitive in these tough times; says, ‘Live a life where you don’t have to feel ashamed of your own self’

Popular TV actress Arti Singh, who rose to fame for her stint in 's controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13, has written a long note requesting people to be sensitive amid these tough time of COVID-19 crisis as many have lost their dear ones in this period. She also revealed that she has been thinking for a while of being fearful of people's judgement as they always question on an individual upbringing.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh requests people to be sensitive in these tough times; says, 'Live a life where you don't have to feel ashamed of your own self'

Bigg Boss 15: After Sidharth Shukla, fans want Shehnaaz Gill to enter Salman Khan's controversial house as a Toofani Senior – view poll result

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was seen entering the Bigg Boss 14 house as a Toofani Senior amid loud cheers from the housemates. He was also the centrepiece of all tasks, duties and housemates this season. In fact, he ended up being more of a star than the housemates. Sidharth emerged as the most favourite among the audience with his short stint. And now fans want Shehnaaz Gill, who introduced herself as Punjab ki to Salman Khan, to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house as a Toofani Senior.

Bigg Boss 15: After Sidharth Shukla, fans want Shehnaaz Gill to enter Salman Khan's controversial house as a Toofani Senior – view poll result

Just 4 nervous fanboy moments of BTS members with Usher, and others to make you fall in love with the Bangtan boys all over again

There are only a few names in the world of music that evoke global recognition as the K-Pop super band BTS in today's time. BTS, or Bangtan Sonyeondan, are a septet comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. And like any celebrities, they have a name for their fans, too. They call their fan base, ARMY, who have often shared their fanboy moments with the BTS members on social media. But there were a few times when the Bangtan Boys had their nervous fanboy moments with their favourite stars such as Usher, Ariana Grande among others.

Just 4 nervous fanboy moments of BTS members with Usher, Ariana Grande and others to make you fall in love with the Bangtan boys all over again