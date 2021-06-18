Trending Entertainment News Today – Salman Khan ignores Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Hum Dil Chuke Sanam turns 22; The Undertaker challenges Akshay Kumar for a real rematch

It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Ramesh Taurani, Sonu Sood, Mouni Roy, BTS, and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - Salman Khan celebrates 20 years of Hum Dil Chuke Sanam with throwback picture; ignores Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Salman Khan celebrates 22 years of Hum Dil Chuke Sanam with throwback picture; ignores Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's emotional love triangle Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam has completed 22 years today and the memories of it are still etched in everyone's heart and mind. The film turned out to be one of the epic Bollywood spectacles that had all the right ingredients of love, romance, pain, suffering, longing and companionship blended nicely together. It also became the backbone of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's love story which unfortunately remained unfinished. Also Read - From Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: THESE Bollywood beauties refused to share screen space with Salman Khan – here's why

Supreme Court stays FIRs against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta for ‘casteist slurs’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta must be heaving a sigh of relief as the Supreme Court has put a stay on 5 FIRs filed against the actress in different parts of the country. The actress had used the ‘B word’ in a video.

Amidst worrying rumours around his films, Kartik Aaryan drops an edgy picture announcing, 'Aa raha hai kuch alag sa'

Kartik Aaryan has been in the news and how. Today, the actor has dropped an edgy picture with a caption, "Aa raha hai kuch ALAG SA...Take a Guess…" We feel it is related to his project, Dhamaka. As we know, the Ram Madhvani film is coming on Netflix. Kartik Aaryan is seen in a long coat in the picture. In fact, the still looks straight out a dark thriller movie with only a bit of Kartik's face being visible. The young star has been in the news for the past few days and how. Dhamaka sees him a top media journalist and is a dark thriller with black comedy.

Bigg Boss 15: Former Indian Idol contestant Amit Tandon to be on Salman Khan's show?

People who have followed Bigg Boss 13 and 14 on social media know that Amit Tandon is very vocal in his opinion about people. In the past couple of seasons he had come down heavily on Sidharth Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin. He even called the latter a 'Naagin'. It seems like Amit Tandon is being considered as one of the contestants this year. Fans will remember him from the first season of Indian Idol. The handsome singer was in the top ten of the first season, which was one of the best. The fact that we may see Amit Tandon has been reported by SpotboyE.

The Undertaker challenges Akshay Kumar for a real rematch after the Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi actor shares meme on defeating the Deadman

Last Sunday, Akshay Kumar had taken to social media to celebrate 25 years of his action-packed film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi which was released on June 14, 1996. In the film, Akshay was wrestling with The Undertaker and eventually defeating him with his acrobatic skills. To mark the 25 years of Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi on a hilarious note, Akshay revealed that it was wrestler Brian Lee who had played the role of WWE wrestler The Undertaker in the action film.

