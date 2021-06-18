Trending Entertainment News Today – Salman Khan ignores Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Hum Dil Chuke Sanam turns 22; The Undertaker challenges Akshay Kumar for a real rematch

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Munmun Dutta, Akshay Kumar, The Undertaker, Kartik Aaryan, Amit Tandon, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and others are a part of our top entertainment news today.