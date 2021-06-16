Trending Entertainment News Today – Zareen Khan CLAIMS she was told to put on weight for Salman Khan's Veer; Farhan Akhtar announces new release date of Toofan

It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. Zareen Khan, , , , , , and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah thanks boyfriend Shane for 'The Best 365 days' as they complete a year of togetherness

Zareen Khan CLAIMS she was told to put on weight for Salman Khan's Veer and it backfired on her

Ever since Zareen Khan made her big Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in their 2010 film Veer, the actress has been subjected to the industry's perception of a typical heroine. People were quick to notice that she has a striking resemblance with . But soon, the focus shifted to her body type. She has now claimed that she was actually told to put on weight for her role in Veer by experienced people who gave her instructions. Also Read - The Family Man 2 actor Manoj Bajpayee picks his favourite web series from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Sony Liv

Farhan Akhtar announces new release date of Toofan

Farhan Akhtar announced the new release date of his upcoming sports drama Toofan. It will be releasing on July 16. Directed by , the film also stars , Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and . The film, which was earlier scheduled to release on May 21 and was postponed due to the outbreak of the second wave of the coronavirus, will now stream on Amazon Prime Video on July 16.

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah thanks boyfriend Shane for 'The Best 365 days' as they complete a year of togetherness

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah has been in a relationship with Shane Gregoire for a year now. As they completed a year, she put up an appreciation post for the young man. The two are living together in the States. Aaliyah Kashyap's post read, "The best 365 days with my best friend that I wouldn’t change for the world. Thank you for loving me unconditionally & showing me a love like no other. I love you forever." Her BFFs like Alavia Jaafri, Avanti Nagral, Arya Nag and others showered love on the couple. She has shared a video that captures all their beautiful moments from the year gone by

Kangana Ranaut seems confident about passport renewal; says, 'Can't wait to start filming Dhaakad'

Kangana Ranaut seems confident about her passport getting renewed. Due to an FIR against her in the Munawar Ali case, her passport was could not be renewed. Post this, the actress appealed to the Bombay High Court. The next hearing is scheduled for June 25.

Salman Khan's Bhaijaan to release on Diwali 2022

Though Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai faced a lot of criticism, Salman Khan is in the thick of things with as many as six films in the pipeline. There are reports that he will announce six projects in July, and one of them is the remake of Master. MiD-Day has reported that Salman Khan intends to launch the first poster of his film with Farhad Samji on the occasion of Bakri Eid on July 21. This is the film under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson, which was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Now, they have renamed it as Bhaijaan. The movie has as the leading lady. , Zaheer Iqbal and Asim Riaz are also a part of the ensemble cast.

