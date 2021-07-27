Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan once thought Ranbir Kapoor was her father and also had a huge crush on him?

There is no doubt about the fact that is super-charming. Also, in his very first film , he had this towel dance which made girls go crazy. But we didn’t know that many young girls are also quite fond of him. and ’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is one of them. Also Read - From Aaradhya Bachchan and Azad to Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff: Star kids who are or have been classmates

Interestingly, this came to the fore in Aishwarya’s interaction with Filmfare. Aishwarya and Ranbir were seen together in the 2016 film and the actress revealed during the interview that Aaradhya used to have a huge crush on Ranbir. She said that her daughter used to behave shyly around Ranbir Kapoor. She also shared how the little one mistook RK to be her father, Abhishek and hugged him from behind. She said, “One day she just ran into his arms. Because he was wearing this jacket and cap like AB (Abhishek Bachchan) and he had the stubble. Thinking he’s AB, she hugged him and he was like ‘Awww’. Hiroo aunty (Johar) said, ‘Ranbir you’re a charmer’.” Also Read - From Taimur Ali Khan to Inaaya Kemmu and Aaradhya Bachchan: Here's how these 15 star kids celebrated Holi last year

She further added, “But I understood what had happened. I asked her you thought he was Papa and she said ‘Yaaa’.” Ash went on to say that since that day she’s become a bit shy around him. “Abhishek also teased Ranbir, ‘Hmmm… this one is crushing’. I told Ranbir this is so funny,” said the actress. Also Read - Video! Aaradhya Bachchan grooving to Desi Girl with Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan is a MUST-WATCH

That was not all. Aaradhya even refused to call him ‘Ranbir uncle’ and called him RK instead. She told Ranbir, “I was nuts about your father and you’re the first one Aaradhya is reacting to as an actor with that shy expression. Life’s coming full circle. She likes the song Matargashti. We did the steps of the song for her fourth birthday.” Aishwarya also recalled that on the set, she had introduced Ranbir as ‘Ranbir uncle’ to Aaradhya. “Twice she addressed him as ‘uncle’. But the other day, suddenly it was ‘RK’. We all laughed at that,” said Ash.

Well, we are sure Ranbir won’t mind when she calls her RK. The word ‘uncle’ is anyway a big no no. ;)