and Patralekhaa tied the knot in Chandigarh yesterday after being in a relationship for 11 years. Out of these 11 years, they managed to keep their relationship a secret for 4 long years from 2010 to 2014. Yes, you heard that right.

It was only in 2014 that it was made public. Talking to Mumbai Mirror at that time, Patralekhaa had revealed that she was dating Rajkummar and that they were in a steady relationship. She was 24 while Rajkummar was 28 at that time. Pathralekhaa had said, “At our age, it is natural for one to be in a relationship. Am I doing anything wrong?" They were seeing each other even before Rajkummar's debut film film which released in 2010. Shedding more light Patralekhaa had said that she knew him from his FTII days. “I met him when I had gone to the acting institute in Pune for some work,” she had said.

Both of them starred together in the 2014 film CityLights. Rajkummar shared the first pics from their shaadi and wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond.” His caption was followed by a heart emoji.

Pictures and videos of their wedding functions went viral. In one of the videos, Rajkummar went down on his knee to propose to Patralekaa. Rajkummar was seen in a white kurta-churidaar paired with a matching jacket while Patralekhaa was seen in a white and silver gown.