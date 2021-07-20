Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Shahid Kapoor once openly admitted his relationships with Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra on national TV?

Relationships in Bollywood are often not talked about by the people who are involved in it. Many actors feel that the relationship chatter overpowers their films and professional lives. Yet, fans are very excited to know who is dating who and the stories around various couples. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan trolled for her yoga picture; netizens say 'buddhi ho gayi ho tum'

was linked up with quite a few actresses including and . In a Koffee With Karan episode, he also openly spoke about them. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor is nervous about his OTT debut with Raj & DK! Reveals why he is feeling the jitters

When asked if he wanted to delete any memories of Kareena or Priyanka, Shahid replied, "See, my relationship with Kareena was longer and with Priyanka, it was shorter. I think the man that I am today is because of all the experiences that I’ve had.” He added that he wouldn’t want to delete any of the memories and they had taught him a lot." Also Read - From Kareena Kapoor's patialas in Jab We Met to Dimple Kapadia's polka dots in Bobby: 7 iconic looks from Bollywood films that became trends

When Priyanka's wedding was announced, Shahid had congratulated her during a media interaction. He had said, "Many, many congratulations to Priyanka and Nick. Marriage is a beautiful thing, I can say that from my experience and I wish her all the best." He also said, "Priyanka is doing amazingly well I am very happy for her. She has made all of us proud. She always had the potential to become an international star and she has proved it."

After (2017), Shahid and Kareena worked together in the 2016 hit film , While they didn’t share screen space in the film, they were seen together at promotional events.