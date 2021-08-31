When we list down some of the most amazing and popular pairs of Bollywood, and would probably top it. They have worked in several films like , , and . When they were about to be seen together in the 2015 film Dilwale after a long gap, many were excited. However, SRK’s son AbRam wasn’t looking forward to it. Also Read - From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Baazigar: 7 super hit films of Kajol to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

At the trailer launch of the film, SRK was asked about his son's reaction to the jodi. The actor had an interesting story to share. He revealed that whenever, whatever they shot, the director of the film, used to show them what they shot that day. He added that there was a scene in which he got hurt and AbRam felt it was because of Kajol. "He was very disturbed with her. He looked at Kajol, saying 'papa tuth gaya'. Toh uska mujhe malum hai, usko humara yeh jo milan hai, usko theek nahi lag raha hai," said SRK. Now, isn't that really cute?

Meanwhile, SRK and Kajol go back a long way. Back when Baazigar was being shot, the actor had called her an idiot. During an episode of ScoopWhoop Townhall, Kajol had confessed that she didn't know how to act well at that time. Kajol had revealed, "Shah Rukh had said to me, 'You know you are an idiot. You really are an idiot. You're an idiot and you don't know what you are doing. You don't know anything about acting. You just roam around. You don't know what you're doing in front of the camera.' She added that Shah Rukh Khan told her that she had to learn the craft of acting.

While she got defensive at that time, she later agreed with the Pathan star. She said that it took her some time, but she realised it was very necessary as actors to develop a skill because it cannot be heartfelt all the time. “One person does not have that much emotion in them to last a lifetime or to last through as much work as you want to do,” Kajol had stated.

Well, reading their stories makes us want to see them together on screen again. Filmmakers, are you listening?