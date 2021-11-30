has been in the news for getting married to his alleged girlfriend in December. It’s believed that they are going to have a destination wedding in Rajasthan. Now, we want to revisit some of his old statements on shooting intimate scenes. This was when his film Love Per Square Foot was about to release. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Jacqueline Fernandez's cosy picture with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar goes viral; Urfi Javed uses 'foil paper' to copy Rihanna's Met Gala look and more

In an interview with Urban Asian, the actor was asked about his experience of shooting intimate scenes in the film. He had said that the intimate scenes were treated in the genre that the film belongs to and the narrative that the film had. "You'll feel like it's just another scene in the film. It was done keeping in mind the family audience in mind," Vicky had said.

He had added that the awkwardness was just in your head and you treat it like just another scene. He had also said that even if one is doing a sex/intimate scene, it has its importance in the film's narrative. "The scene itself is telling a story. So your focus is not on the activity, but on what's happening in the film, which is taking the story forward. So, you treat it like a song or an action sequence," Vicky had stated.

Love Per Square Foot was appreciated a lot for its story.

Meanwhile, in a past interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vicky was asked if he was dating Katrina. He had replied saying that he ‘really wanted to guard’ his personal life to some extent because if you open up, it leads to discussions and interpretations and misinterpretations. “That is something I am not inviting,” the Uri actor has stated.