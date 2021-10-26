and 's son is in Arthur Road Jail after he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a cruise ship drugs case. Today, his bail plea will be heard in Bombay High Court. Ahead of his bail plea, a lot of shocking reports are making it to the headlines. In the latest revelations, alleged explosive chats shared between Aryan Khan and have made it to the news. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's mutual friends distance themselves from the ex-couple, Prashant Neel leaves Prabhas fans in confusion over Salaar and more

As reported by India Today, these leaked WhatsApp chats between Aryan and Ananya revolve around drugs. The portal reports that Aryan Khan allegedly asked for Weed from Ananya and she agreed to arrange for it. Second chat that got leaked had Ananya saying, "now that I am in the business," to which Aryan says, "you brought the weed?" Ananya then says, "I am getting it." Further, report also suggests that Aryan Khan was discussing about 'cocaine' too with his friends. Also Read - Liger: Vijay Deverakonda and team shoot a song in Mumbai without Ananya Panday

Cruise drug bust case: Exclusive WhatsApp chats show #AryanKhan asking #AnanyaPanday for drugs. How is this going to impact the bail hearing? @divyeshas and @mustafashk discuss it with @sahiljoshii. pic.twitter.com/G9QbCTfkxh — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) October 26, 2021

Report also claims that WhatsApp chats also reveal Aryan's discussion with other three star kids about drugs. How will these chats affect Aryan Khan's bail plea is something to be known as yet. Also Read - Truth about Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday's WhatsApp chats revealed; NCB to announce future course of action today

Ananya Panday was also grilled by the Narcotics Control Bureau on two occasions. Yesterday, she was called for the third time by the NCB, however, for some reason, the interrogation did not take place.

It was on October 3 that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after he was detained by the agency.