Will they or won't they? and 's alleged wedding seems to be the talk of the town. While nothing is official, there are many reports suggesting that they are going to tie the knot in December and it will be a destination wedding in Rajasthan. Amid all the speculations, as per a pinkvilla report, they are tying the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara resort in Sawai Madhopur. The report also says that 200 guests will attend the wedding and preps are on in full swing.

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal's cousin told Dainik Bhaskar that their wedding is not happening. She also called all the rumours around Victrina's wedding fake.

Meanwhile, it is being speculated that will be attending the shaadi. A friend close to the actress tells BollywoodLife that Katrina has been very choosy about her guest-list and has invited SRK. Even Vicky wants the Don actor to be there for their big day. A close friend informed us, "They are going to keep a low profile, staying away from media glare. Shah Rukh may make a quick entry and exit. He also has to get back to his shoots and will definitely not attend the entire 3-4 day wedding."

Their love story apparently began on Koffee with Karan when Katrina said that she would like to work with Vicky and they would look good together. On hearing this, Vicky was completely flatter and made a gesture of fainting. Their relationship reportedly grew and they also brought in 2021 together.

Well, stay tuned for many more updates on the supposed big fat wedding!