took to Instagram to share the first look of his next with . Both are looking into each other’s eyes. The film is being directed by Luka Chuppi fame Laxman Utekar. Vicky’s caption read, “Naam mein kya rakha hai, abhi toh wrap hua hai!!! Thank You #DineshVijan @pvijan @maddockfilms, @laxman.utekar Sir, @saraalikhan95 and the entire team @raghav_dop @jatinbajaj20 @sujit_dube @punit_dave__ @bruh_mistha @rana_the_aprajita @_pawni_tripathi @rohit_utekar1 and everyone for such an amazing experience. Each day of filming this beautiful story has been memorable for me. Going to miss you guys terribly and all the madness involved. Also, a very big thank you to the wonderful people of Indore who have been so cooperative and full of love. Thank You!” Have a look at his post below: Also Read - Disha Patani to Nora Fatehi: Bollywood divas flaunt their bikini bods in animal-print swimsuits – view pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Sara Ali Khan also posted a heartfelt note as the film’s shoot was completed. “It’s a film wrap ????Can’t believe it’s already over!

Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better.

@vickykaushal09 ??? every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You’re one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I’ve met, and I’m so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you.

@pvijan #DineshVijan @maddockfilms thank you for being such considerate, caring and loving producers. Set and work truly felt like home, and you people truly felt like family.

@raghav_dop working with you has been so much fun! And I can’t wait to do it again soon ?

@jatinbajaj20 @sujit_dube @punit_dave__ @_pawni_tripathi @bruh_mistha @rohit_utekar1 you’ll have been a great team! Thank you all for taking such good care of us.

@kavyesharmaofficial @hairbytabassum @devanshipatil thank you for making Sara look like Somya and making us both feel pretty and confident❤️❤️❤️” Have a look at her post below: Also Read - Mouni Roy vs Katrina Kaif: Who aced yellow and white outfits better at their haldi and mehendi? Vote now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

So, are you all excited for this one? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know. Also Read - Sam Bahadur BIG UPDATE: Vicky Kaushal war biopic on Sam Manekshaw expected to release on this date; another Uri on the cards? [EXCLUSIVE]