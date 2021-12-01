and 's big-fat December wedding is currently ruling the headlines. Every day there are new details coming to the fore. Even though the couple has not confirmed anything, gossip mongers are munching on several speculations. But it looks like Gajraj Rao just confirmed that Vicky and Katrina are getting married soon. Reportedly, they are going to get married in Rajasthan from December 7 to December 9 and recently, reports had it that Vicky and Katrina have put strict rule on the usage of mobile phones at their wedding. Gajraj Rao reacted to this. Also Read - Rs 7 lakh per night! The price of rooms at Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal’s wedding venue in Rajasthan

On his Insta stories, Gajraj Rao shared a new pieces talking about mobile phone ban at VicKat's wedding and the actor wrote that he is not going to attend the wedding if he isn't allowed to take selfies. So does this mean that he has received the invitation already or is Gajraj Rao is simply having some fun over the most discussed topic currently?

Reports have it that the guests attending Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been asked to sign an NDA. An SOP has been set in which many rules have been laid out. As per First Post, the SOP laid down include No disclosure of wedding attendance, No photography, No sharing pictures on social media, No sharing location on social media, No contact with the outside world till you leave the venue, All photos to be published only after approval from wedding planners and No reels or videos can be made at the wedding venue. Among those who are expected to attend the wedding are , , and family, and more.