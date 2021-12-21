Over the years, the manners of celebrating events have changed. Even the ways weddings used to behave altered, resulting in new artists like wedding hosts and planners. One such host whose work was most lauded in the famous Bollywood wedding is Vishaal Rasquinha. Even a few weeks since Vishaal Rasquinha was picked for the heaviest celebrity wedding of the year, his emotions had still not gone deep down. Though he had presented several weddings worldwide, he still had a small personal bond with this marriage. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar takes a jibe at Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding

On sharing his overflowing emotions when he first heard about the marriage, Vishaal said, "I have a colossal heart for the couple: and . So when they reached out to me for the wedding, I was almost amazed by this opportunity. It was like one of those things that you find nearly too beautiful to be true. "

His invariability, perseverance, and cheerful attitude for almost 8 years have bestowed him a chance to work in several events, one of which includes the Indian Premier League. Vishaal has also been a host for the United Nations in India. All of this had already aced up to the persona of Vishaal and then his work at 2021's most-talked-about wedding was a validation of his genuine self at work. Moreover, he is also reckoned as India's best wedding emcee in today's date and age. By winning Wedding Sutra's 'Wedding Emcee Of The Year - Platinum' in 2020 and 2021, he ascertained himself right.

Speaking of a three-day event of VicKat's wedding, Vishaal said, "I consider that it is always necessary to bring my best on stage, regardless of the occasion or the conditions that may come my way. I devote myself solely to making the extraordinary days of my clients absolutely memorable."

"A marriage has to be a peculiar event for anyone who comes through that stage. If the duo wants to keep it personal and secret, whoever they are, my priority is to meet their wishes. I have declined to accept requests from several portals on sharing information about the festivities, and will continue to do the same," said Vishaal when he was asked to illustrate his thoughts on the secrecy aspect of the wedding. His work ethic is truly based on maintaining a high professional standard, isn't it?

Just at the age of 28, Vishaal has already got a lot of shots for his work. But he feels that the greatest is yet to come, particularly with the work he has put in place for the next several months. You shall soon see him as a designer illustrating his creative mind at luxury weddings. "Emceeing a wedding of this scale was certainly a career culmination. Plus, it has also given me a chance to draft and achieve greater goals. The sort of events I have lined up for the future is going to be striking, but I secretly have a desire to make my own inheritance in India's wedding industry, so always keep an eye out on to discern my next move! " said Vishaal as he talked over his plans for the future.

Vishaal also hosted a podcast where he shares his stories and ideas on how the Indian wedding industry works. He is also the producer of this only luxury wedding podcast in India. The podcast is 'Behind The Shaadi' and is available on Spotify or any other portal where podcasts can be listened to.

Vishaal Rasquinha has been active across numerous events and occasions as an anchor, emcee and presenter. He is renowned for bringing a peerless mark of swag and vivacity to every stage of his journey. In addition, this is one reason why he has organized events for clients such as the Rajasthan Royals and countless high society weddings in India and overseas. Vishaal is always looking for the next step to outspread his charm and intends to continue to do so as long as he can.