By now it is confirmed that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are getting married in Rajasthan in the coming days. Katrina's family has already landed in Rajasthan for the big-fat wedding. The bride and the groom are expected to head soon to Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan as the wedding festivities will begin from December 7. The big event is expected to be attended by a few Bollywood celebrities too. We have now learnt that Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar are going to make their presence felt at the wedding. Also Read - From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas: Check out the FAVE wedding trousseau designers of celeb couples
The actress and the director have managed to wrap up the shooting of their film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in time. Just today, Karan Johar announced the wrap of the film on social media and shared a picture with Alia Bhatt stating that they are headed back home. A source has confirmed to us that the actress-director duo is now expected to head to Rajasthan tomorrow to be a part of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's big day. While Alia will attend, there is a question mark on Ranbir Kapoor who happens to be Katrina's ex. We have learnt that the invitation was only extended to Alia Bhatt. Also Read - As Vicky Kaushal weds Katrina Kaif, here's a look at Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff and 6 more eligible bachelors left in Bollywood – view pics
Earlier, reports had it that among the confirmed guests at Vicky and Katrina's wedding are Shashank Khaitan, Farah Khan, Zoya Akhtar and others. The couple has put up a strict NDA for the guests and sent out a list of rules that are to be followed at their wedding. The rules bar the guests from taking pictures and sharing them on social media. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Check out latest, unseen pictures of the Palatial 700-year-old fortress where the lovebirds are tying the knot
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.