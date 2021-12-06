By now it is confirmed that Vicky Kaushal and are getting married in Rajasthan in the coming days. Katrina's family has already landed in Rajasthan for the big-fat wedding. The bride and the groom are expected to head soon to Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan as the wedding festivities will begin from December 7. The big event is expected to be attended by a few Bollywood celebrities too. We have now learnt that and are going to make their presence felt at the wedding. Also Read - From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas: Check out the FAVE wedding trousseau designers of celeb couples

The actress and the director have managed to wrap up the shooting of their film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in time. Just today, Karan Johar announced the wrap of the film on social media and shared a picture with Alia Bhatt stating that they are headed back home. A source has confirmed to us that the actress-director duo is now expected to head to Rajasthan tomorrow to be a part of and Katrina Kaif's big day. While Alia will attend, there is a question mark on who happens to be Katrina's ex. We have learnt that the invitation was only extended to Alia Bhatt.

Earlier, reports had it that among the confirmed guests at Vicky and Katrina's wedding are , , and others. The couple has put up a strict NDA for the guests and sent out a list of rules that are to be followed at their wedding. The rules bar the guests from taking pictures and sharing them on social media.