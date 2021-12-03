Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: The soon-to-be married couple opt for this SECRET route to avoid paparazzi in Jaipur?

and 's wedding is indeed turning into a mystery-saga for all. The couple is doing its best to keep every detail hidden. While they have not confirmed anything yet, there is a strong buzz around the guest list, wedding outfits, wedding venue and more. As per the reports, the wedding is going to take place at Six Senses Fort Barwara resort in Rajasthan. Now, it is being said that Vicky and Katrina have a plan in place to escape papparazi at Jaipur airport. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan isn't invited for Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's marriage; Urfi Javed goes braless on Mumbai streets and more

Reports suggest that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will take a chopper ride from Jaipur airport all the way to the wedding venue. This is to avoid all the cameras that will be gathered outside the airport. They are reported to fly out to Jaipur on December 5 and their wedding date is said to be December 9.

There have been a lot of guidelines that have been set in for the guest who will be attending the wedding. They have been reportedly asked to sign an NDA and the rules like No disclosure of wedding attendance, No photography, No sharing pictures on social media, No sharing location on social media, No contact with the outside world till you leave the venue, All photos to be published only after approval from wedding planners and No reels or videos can be made at the wedding venue.

Gajraj Rao had joked about all the secrecy around Victrina wedding and on Insta stories he had shared that he will not attend the wedding if they will not allow him to take a selfie.