Vidya Balan opens up on being called ‘too fat, too bold and too intelligent’

Ever since she made her Bollywood debut with Parineeta in 2005, Vidya has wowed the Hindi audience with her work in films such as , , , Paa, , , Mission Mangal, Tumhari Sulu and Shakuntala Devi. She will next be seen in Newton maker Amit Masurkar's Sherni, which casts her as a forest officer.

"I did not set out to break stereotypes but I think through my experiences in life, especially as an actor, I have realised I am not going to let anything come in the way of me being an actor," said Vidya, who has been feted with a National Award and a Padma Shri.

The 42-year-old actress also spoke about how she doesn’t get bogged down by criticism. She explained, "So if you tell me, I am too short to be an actor, too fat to be an actor, I am too bold to be an actor, I am too brazen or too intelligent or whatever, I am just saying random things, I cannot change who I am but I can still find my way."

"My passion for what I do has seen me through because I really can't change anything about myself, so I did not set out to break stereotypes. I just said if it doesn't work, too bad it has to work, because I am going to make it work. It has to work because I want to be an actor," she added.

It seems the actress is very clear about what she wants to achieve and will go all out for that.

(With inputs from IANS)Vidya Balan