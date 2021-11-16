gave a Tuesday surprise to her fans by posting some stunning pictures in which she is seen wearing a neon monokini by the pool. She can be seen smiling in the pictures. She added a green plant emoji as her caption. Her husband Virat Kohli reacted on the pictures with a heat and heart eyes emoji. Have a look at her pictures below: Also Read - Anushka Sharma's happy and radiant look in a bright neon swimsuit will make you crave for a poolside vacation - view pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

A few days ago, on Virat’s birthday, Anushka posted a heartfelt picture for Indian cricketer. “No filter needed , for this photo and the way you lead your life . Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel . Courage that pales doubt into oblivion . I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can . You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless . I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are. Fortunate are those who really truly know you . Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful. Oh , and Happy Birthday cuteness.” Also Read - Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and more: 9 GUSH-WORTHY moments from Big-fat celeb weddings that made us go aww [PICS]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Don't they look super-cute? Also Read - Why are Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli always hiding Vamika from the world?

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Grazia, the actress revealed how her pregnancy had changed her life. She said that she was defining her self-worth based on who she was, based on the celebrity that she is, the star that she is and the success she has garnered and the talent that she possesses. “That started to seem abnormal to me. I figured that if I'm going to keep allowing something so transient to define who I am, at some point I'm going to get stuck and find it hard to cope,” said Anushka.