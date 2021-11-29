and Virat Kohli have been ruling the internet with their amazing chemistry and couple goals. Apart from their PDA, they are also known for their hilarious and witty exchanges on social media. And their recent social media banter has got everyone's attention. Virat Kohli who has been busy with the prep of the 2nd test against New Zealand shared a mushy post for his wifey. However, Anushka Sharma had a witty response to it. Virat was trying to be romantic but Anushka's response made it funny. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan and more: Net worth of celebrity couples will leave you shell shocked

Virat had shared a picture of himself and Anushka sitting on the rocks beside a stream. They seemed to be enjoying some romantic moments together with a scenic view. Virat posted the picture with a mushy caption that read, "With you by my side, I am at home anywhere @anushkasharma." Now, isn't it romantic? However, Anushka wasted no time in pointing out the problem. Given how busy and away from home Virat is, Anushka commented, "Which is great because you are hardly home," with a laughing and teasing emoticon.

Anushka has been enjoying some time off from work. However, she is regularly posting some amazing pictures on her gram. Virat, it seems, has turned into her personal photographer.

Meanwhile, Anushka has been kept busy by Vamika. The actress is busy being a doting mother and accompanying Virat on his cricket tour. The actress has not yet signed a film. She was last seen in Zero before the lockdown happened due to the coronavirus pandemic.