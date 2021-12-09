Virat Kohli is one of the post popular celebs we have. While 2021 was tough for many, it gave the cricketer a reason to smile as he welcomed his first child with wife on January 11. His tweet announcing Vamika’s arrival has become the most liked tweet of 2021. Interestingly, Virat and Anushka haven’t revealed the face of Vamika yet. Talking about the tweet, It garnered 5.4 lakh likes on the micro-blogging website. “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. , Virat,” read Kohli’s tweet. Have a look at his tweet below: Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding: As we wait for couple's first pics, a look at the GORGEOUS clicks from celeb shaadis

Virat and Anushka keep giving us couple goals. Recently on Virat’s birthday, Anushka shared a heartfelt note for him along with a picture. She wrote, “No filter needed , for this photo and the way you lead your life . Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel . Courage that pales doubt into oblivion . I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can . You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless . I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are. Fortunate are those who really truly know you . Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful. Oh , and Happy Birthday cuteness.” Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to attend the shaadi without baby Vamika [Exclusive]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Meanwhile, fans are still waiting to get a glimpse of Vamika’s face. Also Read - Preity Zinta shares FIRST pic of her adorable baby; Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza send love - view pic