WHAT! Did Shahid Kapoor's wifey Mira Rajput Kapoor undergo a lip job? Latest pictures will leave you baffled

's better half Mira Rajput Kapoor is pretty active on social media. She shares a lot of videos and pictures on Instagram giving us a glimpse of her daily life. However her latest pictures have left us stumped and how. In the latest pictures, we see her with huge lips and fluffed up cheeks. Did she go under the knife and get a lip job done? While her pictures do portray as if she had got a surgery done, but hey, before jumping the guns, let us tell you that it is just a filter used by Mira to create fun pictures.

As she shared the video with her new (read filtered) cheeks and lips, she wrote, "very regular with my gua shua." In the next video, she wrote in the caption, "just lined my lips, nothing else." Lol! Well, if by any chance Mira Rajput plans to have lips and face like that, she can definitely give stars like Mira Rajput gives Cardi B and a run for their money with brand new lips. Here are the screenshots of her video.

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput Kapoor is in the news these days as she is busy promoting yoga on social media. Just yesterday, she shared a video that had her catching up with the 'Expectation vs Reality' trend. Apart from this, she also made it to the headlines as her mother-in-law revealed about her cooking skills. She was quoted saying, "Mira makes lovely appam and stew and Khao Suey. So yes, I have tasted her haath ka khaana. But sadly, I don’t know how to click pictures, and I do not have an Instagram profile, so I cannot share with you guys. But she makes amazing food."