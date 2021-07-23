WHAT! Did Shahid Kapoor's wifey Mira Rajput Kapoor undergo a lip job? Latest pictures will leave you baffled

Shahid Kapoor's wifey Mira Rajput Kapoor is pretty active on social media. However, her latest post will leave you shocked and how. With her brand new lips, she can easily give Cardi B and Nicki Minaj a run for their money.