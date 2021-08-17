What?! Kareena Kapoor doesn’t want Taimur and Jeh to become film stars? Know her plan for her sons

is a mother to two sons – Taimur and Jeh. While Taimur was born in December 2016, Jeh came into this world in February 2021. Kareena already seems to have a plan set for her sons when they grow up. She would not like them to be film actors. Her focus is on raising them well. In a recent interaction, the actress revealed, “I want to make my sons gentlemen. I want people to say in the future that my sons have been brought up well and they are of a good heart. I don't like my son to be a film star. If Tim (Taimur) comes to me and says he has to climb Mount Everest it's his choice. I will support him in this.” Also Read - Kareena Kapoor posts a family picture to wish husband Saif Ali Khan and we can't take our eyes off Jeh

How Jeh and Taimur are different

Last week, a picture of Jeh went viral and we couldn’t help but notice how similar he looked to Tim. However, Kareena said that Jeh and Taimur are different when it comes to their looks. “Jeh looks exactly like me. Tim has gone to his father Saif. After six months of his birth, Tim was not comfortable seeing new people. That's where Jeh has no problem with it. There is a lot like Saif in Taimur. That's where we have a great mix. Tim is a typical Sagittarius,” revealed Kareena.

No negativity please



Kareena seemed upset with the negative comments being hurled at her two children. She recently addressed the online trolling and wished there wasn't negativity because her two innocent children were being talked about all over social media. "If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn't. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive,” Kareena said in an interview with India Today.