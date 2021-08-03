What?! R Madhavan imagined Saif Ali Khan while filming the kissing scene with Soha Ali Khan in Rang De Basanti

What you see on screen in many films is just what the makers what you to show. But at times, there are many behind the stories that unravel and leave you zapped. One such story is of and in . Both of them were paired opposite each other in the film which was directed by . Also Read - Did you know? James Bond actor Daniel Craig had auditioned for THIS Aamir Khan starrer

In the filmmaker’s autobiography titled The Stranger In The Mirror, R Madhavan wrote about his experience of working with the filmmaker. He also wrote about the kissing scene. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: First look motion poster of Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan excites fans, Prabhas, Nani and Ravi Teja to groove with Jr NTR and Ram Charan in RRR and more

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

"The only thing I could think of was Saif Ali Khan (Soha's brother, with whom I had worked before in a tense movie as rivals) socking my face. But I had to establish that I was an ideal boyfriend. This was probably her first on-screen kiss as well," he wrote, as reported by Bollywood Hungama. As you would have guessed, the 'tense film' R Madhavan referred to was , which was Madhavan’s Bollywood debut. Also Read - Thala Ajith's wife Shalini to make a comeback after 20 years with THIS mega-budget period drama? Here's what we know

The actor also wrote that he was ‘blown away’ by the film’s script, mainly because it was very detailed. Interestingly, R Madhavan was also offered the role of Karan Singhania, which was eventually played by Siddharth. R Madhavan then was shooting for Thambi (2006) then and had shoulder-length hair. Since the role of Ajay Rathod required just 8 days, he took up the role. However, the shoulder-length hair role was still a problem. As you might be aware, he was playing the role of pilot in the film and the long hair would have not made it authentic.

The actor also revealed that the makers organized a special wig for him, which costed a whopping Rs. 70,000. Seeing the efforts put in by the makers, Madhavan couldn’t refuse the film.