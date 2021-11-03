has always been pretty candid during her interviews. She speaks her mind and heart, leaves everyone impressed. In her recent interview, she spoke about her parents - Saif Ali Khan and . The two stars are now divorced with Saif married to . Sara touched upon their separation and said that she saw her mom happy again. Further, she shared that earlier she used to consider her parents to be 'negative' people. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan put Aryan Khan on a strict routine; Sara Ali Khan opens up on Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh divorce and more

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Sara spoke about the effects of movies like Omkara and Kalyug on her. Omkara starred Saif Ali Khan as Langda Tyagi while Kalyug had Amrita Singh as Simi Roy, owner of an adult site. So as a child, Sara used to believe that her parents are negative people. She was quoted saying, "All I remember is watching Omkara (2006) and Kalyug (2005) and being really disturbed that my parents were such negative people (laughs)! I was very young and I used to think that my father uses bad language and that my mom runs a porn site...it was not fun! And because they were both nominated for ‘best actor in a negative role’ in the same year, I was, like, ‘What is this!?’.” Also Read - Sara Ali Khan OPENS UP on her parents Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh divorce: 'My mom, who I don’t think had laughed in 10 years, was suddenly happy'

Talking about her parents' separation, Sara mentioned that it was not difficult on her at all as she got to see Saif and Amrita Singh being happy again in two happy houses. Also Read - SAY WHAT! Saif Ali won't be able to give a penny from his Rs. 5000-crore property to sons Taimur Ali Khan or Jeh? Here's why

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan next has Atrangi Re with and in her kitty. She was last seen in Coolie No 1 along with .