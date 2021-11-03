and 's son called for a huge trouble when he decided to attend a party on a cruise. On October 2, a surprise raid was conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau on the cruise and Aryan Khan was detained by the agency. He was then arrested on October 3. Later, he was sent into judicial custody and only after spending almost three weeks in jail, he was released on bail. Amidst this controversy, some shocking details of pay-offs came to light. A witness named Prabhakar Sail came forward and claimed that there were discussions of pay-offs. Another witness named KP Gosavi has also been nabbed. There was a mention of a man named Sam D'souza in Prabhakar Sail's affidavit. He has now come out to reportedly state that Shah Rukh Khan's aide paid Rs 50 lakh to save Aryan Khan from arrest, however, the money was returned. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan breaks his birthday tradition for the first time in 20 years – read details

In a Television interview, Sam D'souza has claimed that Pooja Dadlani had paid money to save Aryan Khan from arrest, however, the money was returned when they found out that K P Gosavi was a 'cheat', reports Etimes. "After much abuse and pressure, we managed to recover Rs 38 lakh from Gosavi, the rest we contributed and paid back to Dadlani and we understood that Gosavi was a cheat," reportedly said Sam. Also Read - Controversies and Box Office concerns dampen Bollywood's excitement for Diwali 2021; no big parties this year?

It was Prabhakar Sail who had mentioned in his affidavit that KP Gosavi, Pooja Dadlani and Sam D'souza had met on October 3 at Lower Parel. Gosavi then directed Prabhakar Sail to pick up two bags and hand it over to Sam. He had also mentioned that he overheard a conversation about demanding Rs 25 crore out of which Rs 8 crore was to be allegedly paid to NCB Zonal director, Sameer Wankhede. Also Read - Fact Check: Did Shah Rukh Khan spend his birthday with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone and more? Here’s the truth