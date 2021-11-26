For quite some time now, it is being rumoured that and are going to get hitched in the month of December. From their wedding venue, wedding outfits to the cost of Katrina's mehendi - everything is being discussed. The rumours around the guest list of this celebrity wedding is all creating a lot of buzz. But here comes the bummer. Vicky Kaushal's cousin sister Dr Upasana Vohra has set the record straight and stated that no wedding is happening. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to attend Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal’s wedding in Rajasthan?

As reported by Dainik Bhaskar, Upasana Vohra confirmed that Vicky Kaushal is not getting married to Katrina Kaif. She reportedly said that she spoke to her brother who then informed her that no wedding is on the cards. She called all the rumours around Victrina's wedding fake which have been spread by the media. She however denied to add more to it and comment any further.

Well, this bit of news will sure come as a shocker to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's fans who are desperately waiting to see them in the bride and groom avatar. Well, it also remains to be seen if this is the way Kat and Vicky have chosen to keeping their wedding saga hidden.

Meanwhile, it is being reported that their wedding will take place at Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan between December 7 to December 9. It is being rumoured that the couple has put a strict rule of 'no phones allowed' at their wedding. From to , a rumoured guest list of their wedding is all making it to the headlines.