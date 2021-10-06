When Preity Zinta teased Aryan Khan after acquiring his father's namesake Shahrukh Khan at the IPL 2021 auction – watch video

Preity Zinta who is the owner of Punjab Kings (PBKS), had teased Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan when PBKS acquired the services of batsman Shahrukh Khan at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2021. Watch the video to know Aryan reacted.