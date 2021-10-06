IPL 2021 is currently going on and the completion is intense. On Sunday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) joined Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) to make it to the playoffs. Now, this story about the IPL but about the auctions that took place in February this year. was unable to make it but his song was there. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor to Ira Khan: Star kids who made headlines for their intriguing love affairs

Now, who is the owner of Punjab Kings (PBKS), had teased Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan when PBKS acquired the services of batsman at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2021. “We got Shahrukh,” she told Aryan. Have a look at the video below and know how Aryan reacted. Also Read - Aryan Khan arrest: Celebs who have proved they are Shah Rukh Khan's 'true' friends by constantly standing by his side

Also Read - Post Aryan Khan's arrest, Sherlyn Chopra shares her old interview claiming wives of Bollywood stars snorted cocaine at Shah Rukh Khan's party – watch video

Reaction of Aryan Khan when Shahrukh Khan was auctioned ? pic.twitter.com/XoH2YZhnJE — Nafiu Kabir (@NafiuKaabir) February 18, 2021

Preity Zinta talking to Shah Rukh Khan about having a Shahrukh khan in her team, with one Shahrukh Khan standing beside her.@realpreityzinta @iamsrk #AryanKhan pic.twitter.com/D1KnSre8Xs — Shruti? (@itshru_ti) February 18, 2021

Meanwhile, a few Aryan Khan and others were nabbed by the NCB in a drug case. The NCB has got the star kid's custody till October 7. Bollywood celebs are showing their support for SRK amid this whole episode. , , , , Sussanne Khan and many others have expressed their views on social media. It is reported that SRK’s friends like , , and others have been on messages and calls with Shah Rukh and Gauri. was seen reaching a few days ago.