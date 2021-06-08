When Raj Kundra's efforts to woo Shilpa Shetty failed to impress the actress

may not be in the best of states right now, following her husband and businessman Raj Kundra's arrest by the Mumbai Police in an alleged pornography case. The actress has been married to Raj Kundra for 12 years now and they have two children, Viaan and Shamisha. The actress and her husband has been quite active on social media and they keep sharing videos and photos with the family. And these pictures are enough proof that they are one happy family who dote on each other. However, did you know that Shilpa had turned down Raj’s efforts to woo her? Also Read - Raj Kundra case: Poonam Pandey RECALLS being forced to sign the contract for the Hotshots app and what happened when she refused

In an interview to Asian Age, Shilpa had said that Raj had a few things of hers, and he flew all the way from London to Mumbai to give them to her. “On the first day, he sent me a colourful bag, and the next day, he sent me another bag. I immediately picked up the phone and made it clear to him that nothing could happen between us as I was not interested in shifting base from Mumbai to London," Shilpa had revealed. Also Read - Super Dancer Chapter 4: Is Karisma Kapoor stepping up for Shilpa Shetty on the show? Here's the TRUTH

Talking about her first date with Raj, she added that at that point, she was planning to settle down, and he told her that he was planning to settle down as well. “He gave me his Mumbai address and asked me to meet him. That’s how I ended up going on my first date with Mr Kundra," said Shilpa. Also Read - Raj Kundra arrest: From Sunny Leone to Mia Malkova, celebs who have appeared in porn films

Last year, on their wedding anniversary, Shilpa penned a romantic note for her businessman husband Raj Kundra and said that she still has eyes only for him. "No filter LOVE. The REAL DEAL. As we complete 11 years today, I still have eyes only for you (and on you) Somethings never change What was... STILL IS! Whoa! 11 years and not counting! Happy Anniversary, my Cookie, @rajkundra9," she had posted.

Raj also posted a hilarious caricature video featuring Shilpa and him on the website. He said that he will always love Shilpa. "I Love you and I will always Love you @theshilpashetty till I die and if there is life after that I will continue to Love you. Happy Anniversary my darling #11years#Anniversary #Eternal #loveyou," he wrote.