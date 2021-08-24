is known to play the bad guy in many films. But things became really ugly when he was accused of asking for sexual favours in lieu of work in Bollywood, in real life. The year was 2005. The clip, which was aired on India TV back then, showed ’s father, Shakti talking to the undercover reporter saying, “I want to make love to you… and if you want to come into this line (film industry), you have to do what I am telling you to do.” Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2021: 7 Bollywood stars and their lesser known siblings

The actor then went on to name 3 actresses who 'slept their way' into films. He had said that the actresses had slept with director to achieve dizzying heights in her career. The video shocked many and the actor was banned by the Film and Television Producers Guild of India. However, the Association of Indian Motion Pictures and TV Program Producers decided that they would not ban Shakti Kapoor because these charges against him were not proved.

, who was one of the actresses named by the actor, had said, "This comment is made in a very poor taste and he is truly a person who has no respect for anyone and no honour." The actress had added that she was happy to be part of the industry, she had felt that one dirty fish spoils the whole pond. "He is truly a real life villain and deserves to be banned from our film industry as there is no place for him here," Preity had said.

Shakti had said that the video was tampered with. He added that the reporter had met him several times and she told him that if he does not meet her in the hotel she has booked, she will attempt suicide.

Well, the incident definitely dented his career but he went on to star in several films even post the ugly incident and continues to do so.