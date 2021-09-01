WTF Wednesday: Dear trollers, what Nia Sharma, Malaika Arora and Mouni Roy wear is their business and none of your business

Trollers started criticising Mouni Roy for what she chose to wear recently. She is not the only one. Nia Sharma has been repeatedly trolled for her 'revealing' clothes. Even Malaika Arora was slammed for wearing risque gymwear.