A video of recently went viral in which she had a wardrobe malfunction and inadvertently revealed more than she desired. The reactions to the video were on predictable lines. Trollers started criticising what she was wearing and even body-shamed her. Some of the comments read:

"Ek taraf baalo se chupaliya dusre taraf hath se.. y they wear dresses in which they aren't comfortable!!"

"Why to wear such dresses if ur not comfortable Why?"

"Aise kapde ka kya fayda jisse baar sambhalna pade...(What's the use of wearing clothes that you have to keep adjusting?"

“Samaj ka gandegi ha ye sab.”

Mouni is not the only celeb who was trolled and body-shamed. has been repeatedly trolled for her ‘revealing’ clothes. Even Malaika Arora was slammed for wearing risque gymwear when she stepped out to take the second shot of Covid-19 vaccine.

Trollers seriously need to get a life and stop moral policing women. What anyone chooses to wear is completely their choice and trollers need to understand this. Women have the right to wear whatever they want. It’s their life and they have full control over their own bodies. Women don’t need to conform to what society expects them to be.

Body shaming and slut-shaming needs to stop for good as it also encourages rape culture and leads to sexual harassment. Women are called names and made to feel horrible. With the rise of social media, this has only increased. Rape threats, death threats, and character assassination have become rampant. It takes a massive toll on one’s mental health and stability.

It seems people who body shame and slut shame feel that they hold some kind of superiority over others and want them to function as they want them to. When they see that it is not happening, they resort to other things to “tame” them.

had the most apt response when she was constantly body shamed. "For years I’ve been trolled because of my weight. I’ve never felt the need to react because I always believed I was #BiggerThanThem... pun intended," she had said. Too bad if trollers still find it difficult to get it.