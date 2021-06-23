WTF Wednesday: From calling himself the no. 1 critic to attacking the reputation of celebs and now demanding Bollywood stars act in his movie – is there no end to KRK's slimy ways?

Despite having been slapped with a legal notice a few days ago by Salman Khan's lawyers for claiming that he had swindled money during the making of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, KRK doesn't seem to be mending his ways. In fact, he seems oblivious to the error of his ways (not even sure of the sagacity of writing this story with vocabulary when it's about Kamaal R. Khan), so much so that he still insists that acted out of vendetta as he gave Radhe a bad review, almost unperturbed by the ramification of a legal. Now, he's gone a step further, claiming that unless Bollywood accepts him as the industry's no. 1 critic and its actors work in his movie, he's not going to stop. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Kangana Ranaut wants the country’s name to be Bharat; Is there really a cold war between Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey?

What's more, the self-professed numero uno critic also tagged a number of Bollywood stars like , , , , , and , issuing an ultimatum that they either work with him or else there's no saving the Hindi film industry from his reviews. No, we kid you not. Check his tweets below:

It's been years since we've been hearing the slime that KRK spews on social media and partly, the fault lies with us as despite being movie-buffs, we used to either ignore it or even take it as a guilty pleasure, offering mild amusement and laugh at the guy for his delusional inanity.

However, as they say, 'you give an inch, and they'll take a yard,' and that's exactly what Mr. KRK has done. Not only is he blatantly disobeying a court notice and countering it in any way other than the legal way, but is now also openly trying to hold the entire industry at ransom (no doubt buoyed by the unfounded anti-Bollywood sentiment presently pervading the nation), and has gone so far as to try and arm twist celebs...nope...not celebs...but people who've actually achieved way more than him and who're leagues more talented than him.

Will there be no end to KRK's slime?