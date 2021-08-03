Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Jodha Akbar actor Lokendra Singh's leg gets amputated; says, ‘I could do nothing’ – here's why

and Jodha Akbar actor Lokendra Singh's leg was amputated due to high stress and blood sugar levels. In an interview to TOI, Lokendra talked about his surgery and the ordeal he has been facing. Also Read - From Padmaavat to Prithviraj – 7 films and web series that faced Karni Sena's wrath – view pics

He revealed, "It all began when I developed a corn in my right foot and I neglected it. It became an infection that percolated into the bone marrow and in no time, had spread in my body.” He added that he developed gangrene and the only way to save himself was to get the corned leg amputated till the knee. Also Read - Imlie: From starring in Ayushmann Khurrana's film to participating in DID Lil Masters – here are 5 unknown facts about Sumbul Touqueer

Lokendra added that the pandemic caused a decrease in work opportunities and financial stress for him. "I could do nothing. I was working so well before the COVID pandemic, work started decreasing a lot and there was a certain amount of financial stress at home.” He said that he has got financial aid through CINTAA and actors have been calling him up to know about his health and providing him motivation. Also Read - From Rupali Ganguly, Mohsin Khan, Divyanka Tripathi – 19 TV stars who were bit by the acting bug despite being highly educated

He went on add, "I wish I had taken care when my diabetes began about 10 years ago. We actors often have no fixed timings when shooting and our erratic hours of lunch and work have an adverse effect on our health. Add this to the stress. All this leads to diabetes and not if you are fond of sweets."

Lokendra plans to find an artificial leg. He said that Nupur Alankar, who is currently helping Savita Bajaj, has even got him a letter through the yoga healer Shambhu Saran Jha who helped to an extent in her recovery from cancer. The letter will take care of the expenses for fitting the leg. "But the wound has to heal first. The artificial leg will come in only later," Lokendra said.