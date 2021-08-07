Yo Yo Honey Singh domestic violence case: Tony Kakkar, Aparshakti Khurana and more extend support after rapper calls wife's allegations 'cynical and defaming'

A few days ago, Yo Yo Honey Singh made it to the headlines for all the wrong reasons. His wife Shalini Talwar filed a domestic violence case against him. Reportedly, his wife of 20 years accused him of sexual violence, mental harassment, cheating and financial fraud. Now, Honey Singh has broken his silence. Taking to Instagram, he shared his statement calling all the allegations made by Shalini 'false and malicious'. As he shared his side of the story, he found support in Tony Kakkar, Aparshakti Khurana and others. Also Read - A Table For Two Season 2 Episode 4: From their most embarrassing moments to the worst pickup lines, Ravi Dubey and Abhishek Banerjee reveal it all to Ira Dubey

On Honey Singh, statement, Goa Beach singer Tony Kakar wrote, "Always there to support you paahji. God is with you." Dangal actor Aparshakti Khurana commented, "#StayStrong Paaji. Waheguru meher karey." Jubin Nautiyal also commented, "This too shall pass babaji , don't worry." In his official statement, Yo Yo Honey Singh has strongly refuted all the allegations made by his wife. He refrained from further commenting on the case as the matter is sub-judice.

A part of his statement read, " "I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health, & negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family my old parents and younger sister who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature (sic)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh (@yoyohoneysingh)

He also wrote, "I strongly refute all the allegations but will not comment any further because the matter is sub-judice before the Court of Law. I have full faith in the judicial system of this country, and I am confident that the truth will be out soon." In the end, he requested everyone to not draw any conclusions about him and his family until the verdict is out.