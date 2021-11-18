After Shershaah, is also to team up with Sidharth Malhotra again. This time, it’s for the action film Yodha. It is Dharma’s first action franchise. Karan took to Instagram to make the announcement and also shared a video. The film is based on a plane hijack, and we can see Sidharth holding a gun in a hostage situation. The female leads are yet to be announced. Karan wrote, “After conquering the peaks, I am proud to present Sidharth Malhotra back with power in the first of the action franchise by Dharma Productions - #Yodha. Directed by the dynamic duo - Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha. Landing in cinemas near you on 11th November, 2022.” Sidharth also seemed pretty excited for the project as he wrote, “Fastening my seatbelt because this will be a RIDE! #Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre & Pushkar. Ojha, is coming to hijack your screens on 11th November 2022. Our female leads will be announced soon!” Have a look at their posts below: Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Bollywood's hit director heading for a divorce; Kartik Aaryan breaks silence on fallout with Karan Johar and more

The first posters of the film are also out. While the female leads are yet to be announced, it reportedly stars and Raashi Khanna. According to reports, was supposed to do this film earlier but walked out of it. It seems the film is finally ready to 'take off' now.

2022 already seems so much exciting. We just hope the Covid situation doesn't play spoilsport.