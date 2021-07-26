'You should be ashamed of yourself'; Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah receives 'Full-on' hate comments for discussing sex, pregnancy, drugs with father

's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap often makes it to the headlines for various reasons. From her love life to the bond she shares with besties like , she often grabs attention. Aaliyah is also famous for her YouTube channel which she uses to share her thoughts, opinions and views on several things. In one of the videos, she got her father Anurag Kashyap to have a discussion. She asked him about premarital sex, how would he react if she says she is pregnant, drugs and more. Also Read - Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah shares slut-shaming, rape threats took a toll on her mental health; posts screenshots of vulgar comments

Talking about how the audience reacted to it, Aaliyah shared that she received a lot of praise for being so open with her dad. But at the same time, she received hate too. In an interview with Zoom's By Invite Only, Aaliyah said, "I have gotten a lot of messages of people talking about how it's good to see such a progressive parent. People have questions and they are too afraid to ask their parents and so it's nice for them to have a medium to get answers to their questions." She further added, "But there's also the other side.. people that are a little more sheltered or reserved that aren't very comfortable with it. You should have seen the comments on the video I made with my dad. There's like these... I don't even know what people have come on my channel.. Full-on hate. Because sex and pregnancy and drugs and blah blah blah. They were just like, 'How can you talk to your parents about this? You should be ashamed of herself."

Aaliyah Kashyap also spoke about the #MeToo allegations that were charged against her father. She stated that it bothers her that her father's character gets misrepresented. "The #MeToo claims bothered me a lot. The hate doesn't get to me, it is the misrepresentation of his character that bothers me. People think he is a terrible man, but ask anyone close to me and they will say that he's the biggest softy teddy bear you'll ever meet," she said.