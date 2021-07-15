Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara turns 10: Did you know Hrithik Roshan was offered a different character by Zoya Akhtar?

completes 10 years. One major thing that worked for the film was its characters. as Arjun, as Imran and as Kabir made the film all the more interesting with their unique traits. Did you know Hrithik Roshan was offered a different character by ? In an interview to Bombay Times, Hrithik spoke about it. Also Read - Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara turns 10: Hrithik Roshan opens up on the film’s sequel

He said, "Initially, I was offered Kabir's role (which was played by Abhay Deol in the film), but Zoya left it to me to judge what inspires me the most. However, there was something about a moment that Arjun lives, which is when he sits down after scuba diving. There was something so abstract about that emotion and yet so strong." Hrithik added that it was something that he read between the lines there that impacted him to a great degree. He said that he understood what Zoya wanted to communicate, and he knew that I had to do that part because of that moment. "I couldn't express or articulate it, but Zoya could also see that I had absorbed what she wanted to express through that scene. In all, it's the abstractness, I caught it, which is why I chose Arjun's role," stated Hrithik.

Hrithik also said that the potential for a sequel is always there. "It definitely can be done, be it in 5 years or 15 years, that doesn't matter. In fact, that would be really cool! But I don't think Zoya is the kind who would want to make it, just because people want it. She has to stumble upon an instinctive, inspired thought about the sequel that would then fuel her mind to take those steps into building it into a script," said Hrithik.