Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara turns 10: Hrithik Roshan opens up on the film’s sequel

It's been 10 years since released. The film is still very relevant and gives you a new perspective each time you watch it. In an interview to Bombay Times, opened up about the possibility of the film's sequel and about what makes the film special even today.

He said that the potential for a sequel is always there. "It definitely can be done, be it in 5 years or 15 years, that doesn't matter. In fact, that would be really cool! But I don't think Zoya is the kind who would want to make it, just because people want it. She has to stumble upon an instinctive, inspired thought about the sequel that would then fuel her mind to take those steps into building it into a script," said Hrithik.

He added that it is something that's providence, if it happens, it happens. He said that the potential does exist as the film is about life and friends and some very interesting things could happen. "The more time we spend away from these characters… them coming back after years, it would be interesting to revisit their journeys," stated Hrithik.

Also starring and in key roles, the film was friendship and life. Talking about what makes the film timeless, Hrithik said that it’s one of the few Hindi films of its time which, I think, has zero false notes. “No moment, no dialogue, no intention that brings a false note. What plays out is very real. I think real cinema is devoid of the kind of heroism, which until then our films were almost reverent towards.” He added that it was a breezy, refreshing, light-hearted, real film with a lot of integrity.