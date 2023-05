The video of how Sangeeta Phogat was detained by the Delhi police as they were protesting at Jantar Mantar against being molested allegedly by BJP leader Brij Bhushan leader was saddening and how. The video went viral on the internet like wildfire and the people are strongly slamming this actin by the Police and they are demanding strict action against it. Amid this Vinod Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat brother penned down the note on how FIR was delated and more" Delhi Police takes seven days to file an FIR against Brij Bhushan for sexual harassment but did not take even seven hours to file an FIR against us for carrying out a peaceful protest. Has the country slipped into a dictatorship? The entire world is watching how the government is treating its players. A new history is being written". While the wrestlers were protesting there was a inauguration of ne parliament and the entire Bollywood to many sportsmen reacted to this new beginnings. Also Read - Not Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan but THIS is India’s highest paid actor

However this reaction of the bollywood is highly judged and are being questioned over the silence of how the industry people over the wrestlers protest. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan shares new Parliament building video with his voice over; fans call it the best narration [Check Reactions]

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted for the new Parliament but no support for our champion wrestlers.

Feeling sad as a feminist, farmer and Bollywood fan. https://t.co/bPTihFGLax — chacha monk (@oldschoolmonk) May 28, 2023

Why thse #Bollywood celebretirs are silent on the Wrestlers Protest at Jantar Mantar Ground Delhi. Only they speak dialogues in movies and they don't open their mouth in real issues. — Sunil Sarangi INC (@SunilSarangi5) May 3, 2023

Shahrukh Khan got support from everyone when some people were against his movie and were planning to ban it but today the same SRK hasn't tweeted anything about the wrestlers protest but has chosen to recite a script written by the Govt for parliament's inauguration. — Yash Singh (@Yashsin52928710) May 28, 2023

in his latest interview mentioned that how there are many actors and others in the industry maintain their silence and not speaking their minds due to fear. Now can the dots be lined and the reason being the silence on the wrestlers protest s fear? This is shame of how the national fame is being treated and clearly no one is safe in this country say netizens. Do you agree? Also Read - Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma slays in second look too after a smashing red carpet debut