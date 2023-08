Bollywood is back to its crowning glory with smashing hits like Gadar 2, Pathaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which has made exhibitors and distributors happy. BollywoodLife has decided to come up with a series for all Hindi movie buffs. The history of the Hindi film industry is incredibly fascinating. From the formation of the first studio to how top stars got their break, there is so much to marvel at. Today, let us take a look at which Bollywood movie first explored foreign locations. The Hindi film industry began looking outdoors way back in the 1960s, and the first movie was Sangam. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan cried after Amrita Singh barred him from meeting the kids; here's how Kareena Kapoor Khan brought bliss

Late Raj Kapoor was the first maker to take his cast abroad to shoot in stunning locales of Europe. Sangam which was a big budget Bollywood film told the tale of three friends. It was a romantic drama with lot of emotions. The songs were also top notch. While late Raj Kapoor played Sundar, Rajendra Kumar was Gopal and the stunning Vyjayanthimala was Radha. The cities of Paris, Switzerland and Venice were used for the honeymoon sequence of the movie. Some of the classic monuments shown in the movie are Grand Hotel Giessbach of Switzerland, Rome's Vittoriano, Eiffel Tower, Trummelbach Falls in Switzerland, Interlaken, Berghaus Bort to name a few.

Sangam's connect with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Sangam was one of the biggest hits for the industry in that decade. It was also last big hit of Raj Kapoor as an actor. Gstaad where Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan love to holiday every year in X'Mas is also shown in the movie. It seems the film had two intervals. The audience was mesmerized seeing the foreign locations in the movie. Sangam also won many awards.

Way back in the 1940s Hirendra Kumar Basu made a film Afreeka Main Hind. It was shot entirely in the continent. But it was not a mainstream film. Sangam was a proper big budget Bollywood romance.