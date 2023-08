Nowadays, a kissing scene is like one of the elements of a masala movie or even OTT show. And actors and actresses who do kissing scenes have to answer a lot of questions on how do they break the ice, consideration about image and so on. But you will be surprised to know that the first kissing scene in Indian cinema happened in 1933. Yes, and it was four minute long. The ones who did the scene were the pioneers of the film industry in Bombay. We are talking about Devika Rani and Himanshu Rai. The actress was known as a bold and beautiful lady by everyone who knew her... Also Read - Suhana Khan's first ever video interview impresses fans: 'She's just like her father, kya mast bolti hai' [WATCH]

Karma: Bollywood's first big production

Devika Rani and Himanshu Rai were the founders of Bombay Talkes in India. The two had met in London. She had finished her college while he was a young filmmaker. The couple got married in 1929, and Karma was released in 1933. It seems they did the scene as they were already a married couple. In the scene, he is shown lying down and she kisses him with full passion. Till date, people wonder how they managed to do the scene. People who are following Bollywood since years now that kissing scenes kind of started after the 1980s.

Sad end to love story of Devika Rani-Himanshu Rai

The movie tanked in India but was a hit abroad. Everyone declared her to be a star material. A special screening was held for the royal family at Windsor. In 1934, it released in India but flopped badly. After Karma, the love of Devika Rani and Himanshu Rai began to fade away. She eloped with her co-star Najam Ul Haasan in 1935. They were doing a movie together. Her husband told his colleagues Shashadhar Mukherjee to make her see reason and come back home.

The Prime Video show Jubilee which showed the formation of the Hindi film industry had characters inspired by Devika Rani and Himanshu Rai. It was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.